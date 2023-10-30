Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.9 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,804. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.