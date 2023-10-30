Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 1,167,522 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC reduced its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167,522 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ makes up 0.9% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned about 0.40% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,370,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,202,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $10,593,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2,755.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 877,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 846,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.30. 8,072,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,101,297. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

