Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,640 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $15.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $523.85. The stock had a trading volume of 533,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,281. The company has a market capitalization of $238.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $574.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

