Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 259 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 320.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 193,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 73,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.34. The company had a trading volume of 672,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

