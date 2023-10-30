Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 6,793 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC reduced its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.00. 852,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,726. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

