Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Takes Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,033 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned about 0.29% of Ebix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBIX. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 411.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97,787 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBIX stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 161,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,545. The firm has a market cap of $171.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $32.87.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

