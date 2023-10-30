Toncoin Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.19 billion and approximately $11.90 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00006074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

