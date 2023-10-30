TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRU. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.69.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRU

TransUnion Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,360.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,738 shares of company stock valued at $441,806. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in TransUnion by 569.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 40.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.