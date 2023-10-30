Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stake Increased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,503 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.50% of Trex worth $35,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Trex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 20.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 127,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,674. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TREX

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.