Truist Financial Lowers Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $39.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of IART stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

