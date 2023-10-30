Truist Financial Trims Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Target Price to $27.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HSII
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 2.2 %
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $263.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.