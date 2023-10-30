Truist Financial Trims Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Target Price to $27.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $486.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $263.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.