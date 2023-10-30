TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,161 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $839,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $99.27. 608,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average of $105.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

