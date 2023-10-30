TruWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for about 2.4% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $28,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,612. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.