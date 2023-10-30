TruWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,777,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 123,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VIG traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $151.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,850. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $143.16 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.96. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

