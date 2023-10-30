TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,169 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after acquiring an additional 345,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,445,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.91. 307,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,503. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

