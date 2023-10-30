TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 449.2% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 188.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,027,000 after purchasing an additional 132,345 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $426.67. The stock had a trading volume of 390,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,456. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.11 and a twelve month high of $500.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $459.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

