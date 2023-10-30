TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $10.54 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.33. 2,668,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,810,095. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

