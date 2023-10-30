TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Boeing Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BA traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,364. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $139.52 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

