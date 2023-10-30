TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $462,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,432,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,972,313. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.