TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $403.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,371. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $303.58 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.82.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.