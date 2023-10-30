TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,247 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,162. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.