TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,266,477 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,266,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,134,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 5.4% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 518,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 84,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 32,899 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 620,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 74,220 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,313,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,628. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

