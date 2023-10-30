TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pool worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.70.

Pool Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $315.49. The company had a trading volume of 78,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,591. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.66 and a 200 day moving average of $351.57.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

