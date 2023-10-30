TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,585 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $45,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.86. The company had a trading volume of 410,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,326. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.91 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.35 and a 200 day moving average of $267.11. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.