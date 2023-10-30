TruWealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.71. 287,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,437. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.65. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.72 and a 12-month high of $295.07.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.