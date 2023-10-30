TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $11.52 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.43.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 4,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $60,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,400.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,421.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,032 shares of company stock worth $750,138. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

