Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.94%.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

In other news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

