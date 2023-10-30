Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 865,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,948,571 shares.The stock last traded at $47.06 and had previously closed at $46.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.2% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Unilever by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Unilever by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

