Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% during the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.33. 135,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

