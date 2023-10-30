UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.75 Billion

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00003001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and $127,979.30 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.uip.group.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UnlimitedIP has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of UnlimitedIP is 1.04271377 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $130,835.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

According to CryptoCompare, "UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UnlimitedIP has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of UnlimitedIP is 1.04271377 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $130,835.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group."

