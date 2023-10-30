Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Cut to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $188.80 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.26 and a 200-day moving average of $265.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

