Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

VMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:VMI opened at $188.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.70.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

