Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.23. 107,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,869. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $143.16 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average is $158.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

