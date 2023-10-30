Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,190,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VXF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.63. 412,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,639. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.