Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Cut by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $76.66 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.98.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

