Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullen Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $458,621,000,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $56.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.