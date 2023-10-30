Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

