Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Adviser Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.0% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $90,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,317,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.36. 1,059,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,017,362. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

