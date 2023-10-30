Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after buying an additional 796,716 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,317,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. 2,962,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,026,505. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

