Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,017,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

