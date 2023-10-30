Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Adviser Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Adviser Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 16.6% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.82% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $759,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.21. The company had a trading volume of 111,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,562. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.72 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

