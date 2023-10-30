Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,710.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.38. 207,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,915. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.06.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

