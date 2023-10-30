Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Raised by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after buying an additional 191,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VYM stock opened at $99.54 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.48.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

