Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $99.54 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.48.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

