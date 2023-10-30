Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.2% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.0% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.1% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.54. The company had a trading volume of 200,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,727. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

