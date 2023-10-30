Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 27,645 shares.The stock last traded at $111.76 and had previously closed at $110.31.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.50. The firm has a market cap of $685.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.794 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWV. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.