Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 27,645 shares.The stock last traded at $111.76 and had previously closed at $110.31.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.50. The firm has a market cap of $685.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.794 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
