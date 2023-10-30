Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Cut by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,490,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $75.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.46 and a 52-week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

