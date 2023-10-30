Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Lifted by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $56,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.18. The company had a trading volume of 93,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,458. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The S&P 600’s newest, familiar members: Are they winners?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.