Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Fortis Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

