Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.18 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

